Paulding — Alma F. Potter, 83, died Friday, April 23, 2021.
She was born September 15, 1937, in Iuka, Illinois, daughter of the late Doval Willis and Faye "Nettie" (Halfacre) Lowry. On September 5, 1958, she married Charles J. Potter who survives. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed making quilts.
Alma is also survived by two daughters, Carol Drummond, Normal, Illinois, and Charlene Marion, Danvers, Illinois; two sisters, Treva (Roger) O'Brien, Washington, Illinois, and Rosa Mae Wylie, Mesa, Texas; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Marion, of Maquoketa, Iowa.
She is also preceded in death by sons-in-law, Gregory Drummond and Steven Marion; brother, Randall Lowry; infant twin sisters, Esther and Easter Lowry; and a granddaughter, Ashley Drummond.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Thursday, April 29 at Den Herder Funeral Home with Pastor Shaun Matako officiating. She will be laid to rest in Glendale Memorial Gardens, Pekin, Illinois.
Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Emmanuel Baptist Church or CHP Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.