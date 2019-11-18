MALINTA — Alma Marie Meyer, 97, Malinta, died Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019, at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.

Service information

Nov 20
Visitation
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
2:00PM-8:00PM
Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home
133 East Maple Street
Deshler, OH 43516
Nov 21
Visitation
Thursday, November 21, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church
G-023 State Route 65
Deshler, OH 43516
Nov 21
Funeral Service
Thursday, November 21, 2019
11:00AM
St. John Lutheran Church
G-023 State Route 65
Deshler, OH 43516
