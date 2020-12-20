Alma Hashbarger

OTTAWA — Alma Jean Hashbarger, 81, Ottawa, died 12:03 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, of the COVID-19 virus.
She was born May 26, 1939, in Miller City, to the late Jacob and Agnes (Wallen) Warnimont. On October 10, 1959, she married Robert M. "Bob" Hashbarger at St. Nicholas Church, Miller City. He died May 14, 2020.
Survivors include four children, David (Tracie) Hashbarger of Ottawa, Dennis (Frances) Hashbarger of Glandorf, Janet Gerten and Ken (Shyra) Hashbarger, both of Ottawa; nine grandchildren, Whitney (Mark Inkrott) Hashbarger, Mariah Hashbarger, Kayley (Mike) Rahrig, Jacob (Allyson Brinkman) Hashbarger, Ross (Allison) Hashbarger, Trevor Hashbarger, Kyle Hashbarger, Alyssa Gerten and Nicole Gerten; great-grandchildren, Layla and Hendrix Berrien, Addyson Rahrig; Brooks Inkrott and baby Hashbarger on the way; a sister, Eileen Klausing of Ottawa; and two sisters-in-law, Rita Warnimont of Ottawa and Doris Mekus of Defiance.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Hashbarger; and siblings, William Warnimont, Norbert (Mary Ann) Warnimont, Mary Lou (Robert) Beutler, Verl (Ruth) Warnimont, Joann (Francis) Maag, Rita (Gerald) Franz and infant Robert Warnimont.
Alma Jean retired from the Red Pig Inn after 35 years. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, and its Altar Rosary and Catholic Ladies of Columbia. Alma Jean enjoyed gambling, going on bus trips and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Live streaming of the mass will be available on the church's Facebook page. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Social distancing and mask are required in the church. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of mass at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Love Funeral Home, Ottawa.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Capital Campaign or Putnam County CAP (Cancer Assistance Program). Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
