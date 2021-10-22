Columbus — Allyson Marie Lorenz, age 32, of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

She is now joyfully reunited with her mother, Mary Lorenz. Ally is survived by her father, Jack Lorenz, her brothers, Nathan (Lauren) Lorenz and Jon Lorenz, and her nieces, Vitalia and Alaina Posendek. She will be remembered by family and friends as a caring person with a great sense of humor.

Private family services will be held. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Center For Child and Family Advocacy. To share condolences, please visit www.Schafferfh.com.

