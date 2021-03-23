Allen Shininger

Hicksville — Allen James Shininger, 63, of Cecil, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness, with his family by his side.
Allen was born on June 20, 1957, in Defiance, Ohio, son of the late Paul Richard and Rita Marie (Willitzer) Shininger. He was a 1975 graduate of Paulding High School, 1978 graduate of Northwest State Community College and a 1986 graduate of Defiance College. Allen worked as an Accountant and was known for being a whiz with numbers. Living on the family farm was his pride and joy. He was a loving brother and uncle, and was known for his discussions regarding religion, sports and politics. Allen was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church - Delaware Bend.
Allen is survived by his five siblings: Rose Rodney of Van Wert, Ohio, Tony (Beth) Shininger of Sherwood, Ohio, Bill (Carolyn) Shininger of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Connie Adams of Hicksville, Ohio, and Roxie (Bob) Timbrook of Hicksville, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Barb Shininger of Defiance, Ohio; 20 nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dick Shininger; and one nephew, Dan Shininger, who is Dick's son.
Visitation for Allen will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., at St. Isidore Catholic Church - Delaware Bend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., at the church with Father Joseph Steinbauer officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery immediately following the service. Those attending services are required to observe social distancing. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home. 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood.
Donations in Allen's honor may be made to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio; or to St. Isidore Catholic Church - Delaware Bend.
