Allen Perry

Continental — Allen B. Perry, 65, of Continental died 1:48 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.
He was born February 10, 1956, in Elizabethton, Tennessee to Harley B. and Iva L (Gregg) Perry. His father is deceased and his mother survives in Continental.
Allen is survived by his brothers and sisters: Steven Perry of Defiance, Jeff Perry of Marion, Regina Harshman of Continental and Karen Perry of Punta Gorda, Florida.
Allen retired from Johns-Manville, Defiance. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He loved his family and spending time with them.
There will be no visitation or service at this time. The arrangements are under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.