McCLURE — Allan R. Weaks, 54, McClure, Ohio, passed away January 10, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
He was born October 8, 1966, in Toledo, Ohio, to Frank and Ortha (Brohm) Weaks. Al married Christine Butler on December 16, 1991, in Napoleon, Ohio. Al worked for the Campbell Soup Company for over 34 years. He enjoyed his work and the people he worked with. In his free time, he liked to work in his garden, cut firewood and make new trails through the woods for the golf carts. Al enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going for rides in his 1966 Oldsmobile. He liked to catch up with friends and family around a good campfire.
Al is survived by his wife, Christine; siblings, Darrel (Carolyn) Weaks, Ortha (Bob) Goudy, Julia Weaks, Cheryl Chupa, Frank Weaks II and Leon Weaks; and many nieces, nephews and treasured pets.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com. Arrangements entrusted to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure.
