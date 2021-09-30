Allan Birchmeier

Napoleon — Allan Charles Birchmeier age 57, of Napoleon, died Tuesday morning at McLaren St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee after a lengthy illness.
Allan was born June 14, 1964, to Larry and Shirley (Rosendaul) Birchmeier in Emporia, Kansas. Allan graduated from Holgate High School in 1983. He was a welder and a construction contractor. Allan enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and watching NASCAR and rooting for the Green Bay Packers. He LOVED smoking ribs and sharing them with others.
Allan is survived by his mother and step-father, Shirley and Joe Bohner, Holgate; children, Andrew Charles (Erica) Birchmeier, Ottawa and Ashley Birchmeier, Madison, Indiana; sisters, Michalle Schomaker, Defiance, Bridgette (Frank) Bartoe, Holgate, and Heather Custer-Birchmeier, Montpelier; step-siblings: Joe (Deb) Bohner, Montpelier, Leslie (Carolyn) Bohner, Montpelier, Christopher Bohner, Edgerton, Wendy (Bill) Julian, Tampa, Florida, Monica (Jerry) Tallman, Berlin Heights, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Birchmeier, in 1982 and grandparents.
Friends will be received in the First Baptist Church, Holgate, on Friday, October 1, 2021, from noon-2 p.m. The celebration of Allan's life will be at 2 p.m. that afternoon in First Baptist Church, Holgate, with Pastors Grundy and Alley officiating. Contributions will be donated to an organization of the families choice. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with his services. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
