MILLER CITY — Alice M. Hoffman, 90, Miller City, died at 12:10 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Meadows of Ottawa.

She was born March 19, 1929, in Glandorf, to the late Henry and Catherine (Balbaugh) Palte. On January 5, 1952, she married Meryl Hoffman, he died July 13, 2002.

Alice is survived her by sons, Jerry (Betty) Hoffman and Robert (Mona Lisa) Hoffman, both of Miller City; her daughters, Janet (Art) Duling of Glandorf and Diane (Dave) Dickman of Miller City; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty (D. Jack) Nartker of Elida.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Agnes (Richard) Ellerbrock.

Alice was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City, and its Rosary Altar Society, along with the Catholic Ladies of Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City, with Monsignor Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, with a scripture service at 1:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice or donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jan 30
Scripture Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
1:45PM
Love Funeral Home - Ottawa
405 East Third St
Ottawa, Ohio 45875
Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Love Funeral Home - Ottawa
405 East Third St
Ottawa, Ohio 45875
Jan 31
Funeral Mass
Friday, January 31, 2020
10:30AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
200 E. Main Cross
Miller City, OH 45864
