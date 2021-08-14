Defiance — Alfredo Montez Sr., age 73, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital from COVID.
He was born on September 2, 1947, to Ismael and Erlinda (Rodriguez) Montez in San Antonio, Texas. On May 3, 1968, he married Angelina O. Montez, who preceded him in death.
Al was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He loved making people laugh and had a very positive attitude. He was a generous donator and a wonderful family man. Al worked at Johns Manville for 38 years until his retirement. During the winter months he relocated to San Antonio, Texas. He enjoyed working, painting cars for many years at Canales Body Shop, playing pool, rummy and watching cowboy movies.
Al was a loving father and husband. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Monica (Dick) Bowen of Defiance and Serena (Tom) Ellis of Delta, Ohio, and his sons, Juan Montez of Marion, Ohio, and Jesse (Nina) Montez of Defiance. He also leaves three brothers, Richard, Adolf and Gilbert Montez, and five sisters, Pearl, Gloria, Rose, Letty and Linda. His greatest joy was spending time with his 16 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Angelina O. Montez, brothers Junior, Oscar and Abel, and grandchildren Jeremiah, Alexico and Isaiah.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Family Christian Center in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Tim Tracy officiating.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the family in c/o Serena Ellis. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
