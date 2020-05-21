PAULDING — Alfonso S. Gonzales Jr., 48, Paulding, died Sunday, May 17, 2020.
He was born August 5, 1971, the son of Rose Marie (Vallejo) and the late Alfonso S. Gonzales Sr. He was a member of Paulding VFW Post 587 and the Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405.
He is survived by his mother, Rose Marie Gonzales, Paulding; son, Alfonso Gabriel Gonzales, Paulding; sisters, Cecilia (Tacho) Avila of Nappanee, Ind., and Vanessa Gonzales, Paulding; brothers, Sam Gonzales and Ralph Gonzales, both of Paulding; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m Tuesday, May 26, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be conducted at noon until time of services on Tuesday. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
Friends are encouraged to share memories at www.denherderfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the family in care of Sylvia Garcia.
