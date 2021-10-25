Aleisha Delagrange

Hicksville — Aleisha Jo Delagrange, age 31, passed away suddenly on October 20, 2021, at home.
She was born in Hicksville, Ohio, on July 21, 1990, to Edwin and Judy (Freeman) Delagrange. Aleisha was homeschooled by her parents and graduated high school in 2008. While growing up, she was active in 4-H, Girl Scouts and youth group at Hicksville's First Church of Christ. She also played basketball for the AACHE Warriors, participated in Bible study and drama club.
In adulthood, she dedicated herself to taking care of her parents and loving her two dogs, Phoebe and Muffin. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, and spending time with family and friends. Aleisha is preceded in death by her younger brother, Patrick James, and is survived in death by her parents, Edwin and Judy, and her younger brother, Ryan.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021, at First Church of Christ, 118 N. Main St., Hicksville, OH 43526. Family will also receive friends at 11 a.m Friday, October 29, 2021 at the church, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerold Tear officiating. Burial will take place at Farmers Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Thursday between 2-5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in memory of Aleisha. For additional information and to view Aleisha's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdrirect.com.
