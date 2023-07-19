DEFIANCE — Albert S. "Steve" Molnar Jr., age 84 of Defiance, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday evening, July 18, 2023, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Albert Molnar, Jr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries