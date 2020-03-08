HAMLER — Albert C. Hohenbrink, 71, Hamler, Ohio, passed away March 6, 2020.
He was born February 13, 1949, in Ottawa, Ohio, to Ralph and Martha (Siebenick) Hohenbrink. Albert was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Hamler and the Black Swamp Driving Club. He enjoyed playing cards, crosswords and puzzles. He also enjoyed helping out with the horses.
Albert is survived by his wife, Angela; children, Aaron (Jennifer) Hohenbrink and Abby (Gabriel) Menna; grandchildren, Olivia and Kendall Menna; siblings, Arnold (Joyce) Hohenbrink, Vincent (Mary) Hohenbrink, Arthur (Elaine) Hohenbrink, Rose Hohenbrink and Delores (Richard) Knippen; and brother-in-law, Bruce (Cindy) Rabe.
A memorial gathering will be held at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center or a charity of your choice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
