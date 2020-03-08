Hohenbrink

HAMLER — Albert C. Hohenbrink, 71, Hamler, Ohio, passed away March 6, 2020.

He was born February 13, 1949, in Ottawa, Ohio, to Ralph and Martha (Siebenick) Hohenbrink. Albert was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Hamler and the Black Swamp Driving Club. He enjoyed playing cards, crosswords and puzzles. He also enjoyed helping out with the horses.

Albert is survived by his wife, Angela; children, Aaron (Jennifer) Hohenbrink and Abby (Gabriel) Menna; grandchildren, Olivia and Kendall Menna; siblings, Arnold (Joyce) Hohenbrink, Vincent (Mary) Hohenbrink, Arthur (Elaine) Hohenbrink, Rose Hohenbrink and Delores (Richard) Knippen; and brother-in-law, Bruce (Cindy) Rabe.

A memorial gathering will be held at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lily Creek Farms Therapeutic Riding Center or a charity of your choice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.

Service information

Mar 9
Memorial Gathering
Monday, March 9, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Napoleon Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Mar 9
Memorial Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
10:00AM
Napoleon Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
