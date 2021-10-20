Alane Densmore

Oakwood — Alane D. Densmore, 65, of Oakwood, died at 11:25 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Mercy Defiance Hospital, Defiance.

She was born June 25, 1956, in Defiance to Paul and Ruth (Weaver) Tracy. Her father preceded her in death; her mother survives in Melrose.

Alane is also survived by four children: Ryan (Loretta) Densmore, Nathan (Ginger) Densmore, both of Cloverdale, Alicia Plotts of Oakwood, and Rachel (Brian) Egnor of Paulding; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob Tracy of Defiance, and Greg (Joyce) Tracy of Melrose; and a sister, Marsha (Bob) Miller of Cecil.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Robin Tracy.

Alane retired from Paulding Exempted Village Schools where she worked as a custodian for 22 years. She loved to travel. Alane would host family dinners at her house every Sunday. She also enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren's events.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Melrose United Methodist Church, Melrose, with the Rev. Rick Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Little Auglaize Cemetery, Oakwood. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-8 p.m. at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

