Alan Wischmeyer

Ottawa — Alan F. Wischmeyer, 60, of Ottawa, died at 10:58 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Mercy Health Putnam Medical Center, Ottawa.
He was born January 13, 1961, in Lima to Alfred and Kathryn (Nussbaum) Wischmeyer. His father is deceased and his mother survives in Ottawa. On June 13, 1992, he married Suzy Franz. She survives in Ottawa.
Alan is also survived by a daughter, Hope Wischmeyer of Ottawa; and two brothers: Brian Wischmeyer of Lima and Jay (Sheryl) Wischmeyer of Columbus Grove; and two sisters: Lora (Jeff) Gray of Spencerville and Ann (Jerry) Biedenharn of Saint Paris, Ohio.
Alan was a graduate of Divine Word College Seminary, Epworth, Iowa. He worked at Silgan Plastics, Ottawa as a maintenance engineer for 30 years. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, where he was a Eucharistic minister and lector. He was the secretary and member of the Northwest Ohio Beekeepers Association. Alan was also a member of the Ottawa Knights of Columbus and Sons of the Ottawa American Legion Post 63. He was very knowledgeable about bees and loved being a beekeeper. He loved helping Hope with all of her 4-H projects and was very devoted to his faith and family.
Funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Scott Kramer officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 20, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. and again on Monday, June 21, 2021, from 2-8 p.m. at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa. There will be a scripture service 7:50 p.m., Sunday and a rosary service 7:30 p.m., Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
