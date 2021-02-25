Alan Kuhlman

McClure — Alan Lee Kuhlman, 60, McClure, died Sunday, February 21, 2021.
His Legacy... Alan was the son of Eugene and Viola, (Brinkman) Kuhlman, born in Defiance on April 3, 1960. He attended Holgate High School. He was a self-employed body technician. He taught auto body at Four County Career Center and was a member of the National Teachers Association. In May of 1988, he married Rhonda, but they divorced.
His Family... Alan is survived by a son, Nathan (Chelsea) Kuhlman, Napoleon; two grandchildren, Carmen and Aiden Kuhlman; siblings, Terry (Diane) Kuhlman of Indian Lake, Chris (Dawn) Kuhlman of Fort Wayne, Linda (Kevin) Elling of Napoleon and Tim (Carolyn) Kuhlman, New Bavaria. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jayson; and siblings, Keith and Kathy Kuhlman.
His Farewell Services... Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Friday, February 26, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will then be a private family service. Due to health concerns, a mask is required; social distancing will be enforced and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance.
Contributions made in Alan's memory can be made to the National Autism Association. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
