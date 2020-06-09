STRYKER — Agripino O. “Pino” Garcia, 81, Stryker, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at CHP-Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Agripino Garcia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load entries