Agnes L. Weible

Defiance — Agnes Louise Weible, age 82, of Defiance, peacefully passed away on Tuesday afternoon, August 31, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on September 10, 1938, to the late Jesse and Cora (Gregory) Williams in Richmond, Tennessee. On June 4, 1956, she married Larry Weible, who survives. Agnes enjoyed her time spent at home taking care of her family over the years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed some occasional landscaping. Her priority was always spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Agnes is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Larry Weible of Defiance, her son, Tim (Jean Ann) Weible of Defiance, and her daughter, Laura (Jim) Wolsiffer of Swanton, Ohio. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Ryan (Stacy) Weible of Columbus, Ashley (Chris) Miller of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jennifer (Ceddrick) Hunter of Homewood, Illinois, Jimmy (Kate) Wolsiffer of Swanton, Ohio, Chad Weible and Sam (Rhonda) Weible, all of Archbold, Ohio, and Travis (Carissa) Weible of Defiance; ten great-grandchildren; and her siblings: Donna McCoy of Boise, Idaho, Debra (Rick) Merillat of Defiance, Zelma (Ron) Katt of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Richard (Peggy) Ward of Antwerp, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Weible, her brother, Jesse J. Williams, and her sister, Betty Potts.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
