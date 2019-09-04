Aaron Crutchfield

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Aaron J. Crutchfield, 38, Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Sunday, August 25, 2019, in Paulding County, Ohio.
He was born on July 22, 1981, to Ernest and Maria (Jimenez) Crutchfield in Paulding. Aaron enjoyed playing basketball, and was an avid basketball fan. He loved spending time with his family, especially his nephew. Aaron will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Aaron is survived by his parents, Ernest Crutchfield Jr. and Maria (Gary) Brabson, all of Fort Wayne, Ind.; daughter, Aarielle Crutchfield; two brothers, Jermaine Crutchfield and Michael Stots; grandfather, Cruz (Janice) Jimenez of Ney, Ohio; grandmother, Margaret Zakrzewski of Toledo, Ohio; and his fiance, Katie Cramer of Fort Wayne, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alice and Ernest Crutchfield Sr.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service to celebrate Aaron’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Latham officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with expenses, or to begin a trust fund for his soon-to-be-born son, Aaron Jr. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
