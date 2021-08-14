Defiance — A. Roger Herrett, 89, of Defiance, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6, 2021, at his home with his wife by his side.
Roger was born in Lima, Ohio, on September 22, 1931, to the late Nellie Odessa Kelly Herrett and Arthur Millage Herrett. He married the love of his life Mary Carolyn Shuter Herrett on March 6, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio, whom he met while attending Ohio Wesleyan University.
Roger took a pause from college when called to proudly serve in the U.S. Army and was a corporal stationed at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. While in the army, he was part of the fifth Army track team and was quite proficient in high jump and hurdles, even qualifying for the Olympic trials at one point.
After being honorably discharged from the army, he went on to graduate from Michigan State University's forestry program, and continued a long career in forestry for the state of Ohio. During his 30 plus year career with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources he received numerous awards and accolades for his extensive woodlands and soil conservation efforts and innovations.
His love of the great outdoors led him to become a small aircraft pilot where for many years he enjoyed soaring above the beautiful landscape of the countryside sharing a bird's eye view with family and friends. He loved his Short Wing Piper Club experiences and adventures in his 1954 Piper Tri-Pacer. Roger also was an avid sailor, competing in many regional regattas in his Thistle as well as a few extended Caribbean sailing adventures with his wife Carol aboard their sailboat, Harbour Vitae.
Continuing his never-ending quest to be outdoors, Roger spent countless hours in both tree stand and pheasant field, taking in the natural wonders and exploring the wooded surroundings with his children and grandchildren. Some of his most beloved activities were his annual hunt camp trips to his beautiful farm in NW Ohio as well as to the dense forests of central Georgia.
Roger grew up in Rocky River, Ohio. For many years he lived in Holgate, Ohio, with his family before settling in Defiance. While in Holgate he was very involved in his children's sports and community activities. Always being one to volunteer his time and resources, he even received a coveted citizenship award for his contributions there.
After retirement, Roger was very involved in the beautification efforts of Defiance over the years and volunteered countless hours of his tree knowledge to help create the lovely parks and landmarks throughout the city.
A collegiate Sigma-Chi, he was also a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, Eagles, Elks and a lifetime member of AMVETS. Other involvements include Defiance Area Fish & Game, Tri-State Gun Collectors, Ohio Gun Collectors, Experimental Aircraft Association, Tree City USA, Thistle Class Association, Monroe Boat Club and many others.
Roger has deep roots in his favorite place on earth, a family cottage established in 1909 on Preacher's Point in Oliphant, Ontario, Canada. It has helped foster a very close and loving legacy for him of a true extended family bond that he was so proud of. Six generations of Herretts have shared in the love of this magical place on the shores of Lake Huron. He loved it!
Roger was preceded in death by his mother Nellie, father Arthur, sister Lucy Neidenthal, and son-in-law Thomas Foor. Roger lived a good long life and left a wonderful family legacy survived by his loving wife of 67 years Carol; four children: Larry (Susanne), Debbie Foor (Tom), Alan and Todd (April). Nine grandchildren: Cole (Laura), Melissa, Nic, David (Danielle), Kaylin (Ken), Kelsey, Lena (Harry), Doug and Dean; and six great-grandchildren: Addie, Josie, Leland, Thomas, Arthur and Graham.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. A funeral service and celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated, a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
Memorial gifts can be sent to Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, 2045 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43229, or online at: ohiodnr.gov. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
