BRYAN — North Western Electric Cooperative has announced it will not have a rate increase in 2022. However, the co-op is starting the new year with several personnel updates. NWEC promoted two employees, hired a Montpelier native, and celebrated two linemen for graduating from a statewide leadership program.
Effective Jan. 1, employee Bob Carter was promoted to the position of director of operations. Carter first began his career at the co-op in Jan. 2017 when he accepted the position of GIS engineer. He briefly left the cooperative only to return in October 2021 as the cooperative’s system GIS engineer. Carter resides in Bryan with his wife Tracey.
Employee Preston Knecht has also been promoted to the position of staking technician/fleet and safety manager. Knecht began his career at NWEC in Feb. 2021, when he accepted the Staking/Field Technician position. He resides in rural Edgerton with his wife, Laurel.
On Jan. 24, Shane Zulch joined the NWEC team as staking/field technician. Shane is an Edon-Northwest School graduate and still resides in the Montpelier area. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time outdoors, hunting, and fishing.
Crew chief Tom Clark and journeyman lineman Braden Miller both graduated from the Ohio’s Electric Cooperative’s Leadership EDGE program, an intensive hands-on development and training framework offered by NWEC’s statewide organization. The year-long program includes skill building, personality and emotional intelligence assessments, and a capstone project that impacts the cooperative.
