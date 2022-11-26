The morning of Nov. 13 saw doctoral candidates from the University of Pennsylvania, Eric Hubbard and Chris Lamack, come out in the frigid weather with ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment to survey the site believed by the Defiance Public Library (DPL) to be Worthington’s Cemetery, a lost African-American cemetery that predates the American Civil War.
Hubbard, a Defiance native, stated that he spent a lot of time in the DPL growing up, his grandmother, Ellen Bayliss, used to volunteer in the history and genealogy section there.
“In high school I began collaborating with Sarah Marshall at the library as part of organizing volunteer opportunities for Defiance High School students,” he said.
He added that, “of course as my archaeology education and career has taken me further and further away from Defiance I’ve had fewer opportunities to stay engaged in local history and the library.
“I had a chance reunion with Sarah Marshall on a quick visit home last year and she mentioned her Worthington research,” he continued.
“Given my archaeological background and the parallel work we’ve been doing at, Center for the Analysis of Archaeological Materials, (CAAM) it seemed like a no-brainer to offer to assist with the project if we could. It’s certainly work that’s important to remembering the stories of all who have made up the Defiance County community and protecting the resting places of those that have come before ... .”
Hubbard noted about the GPR that the “equipment was made available upon request, given Chris and I’s training on it, and that the Worthington project aligned so well with one of CAAM’s current community engagement initiatives.”
He further added that Jason Herrmann, Ph.D., CAAM’s teaching specialist for Digital Archaeology, has been “... partnering with local groups like Pennsylvania Hallowed Grounds, whose mission is to preserve and raise awareness of Pennsylvania’s African American cemeteries ...” which Hubbard and Lamack have helped with.
They each donated their time to complete the GPR survey of the cemetery site.
“Ground penetrating radar is a remote-sensing technique that uses radar signals to survey and ‘see’ underneath the ground surface,” said Hubbard, noting that GPR is not like what can be seen on TV shows and that there is no machine that can X-ray the ground and show a picture.
Lamack explained that, “essentially, ground penetrating radar works by focusing radio waves ... down into the ground. Most of those waves are reflected back right at the ground surface, but some of them continue underground, traveling through sediments and soils just like radar waves typically travel through the air.
“When these waves encounter changes in texture — say a buried object that is denser than the surrounding soil — some of them are reflected back up to the GPR instrument,” he explained further.
“The instrument measures the time that has passed since each radar pulse (we call this the ‘return time,’ and it’s a matter of nanoseconds), as well as the wavelength. This is the raw ‘data’ that the GPR collects.”
Hubbard noted that this technology is sometimes used by construction crews to find the location of buried pipes before digging, among other applications.
“In archaeology, GPR can be used to look for burials or understand the layout of architectural foundations from ancient structures buried by time to narrow down where to actually excavate,” he said.
In the case of Worthington Cemetery, the area to be surveyed by GPR had already been narrowed down by human remains detection (HRD) dogs.
The DPL had the cemetery site gone over by HRD dogs on Nov. 1, said DPL’s Marshall while Renee Hopper, the library’s adult services manager, said the dogs had reacted to multiple locations and that each one had been marked by a blue flag.
“The pairing of HRD dogs and remote sensing GPR in archaeology is relatively new,” said Hubbard, adding that there is not a lot of research about how effective HRD dogs and GPR are together because of various factors. He explained that the idea behind using HRD dogs “the pairing could help researchers choose and narrow down an area in which to use GPR. ... It took pretty much all day to do the roughly 30- to 40-meter research area.
“GPR is also expensive and costly to hire out if using a private contractor,” Hubbard continued. “So the idea that dogs could substantially narrow down the search area ahead of time is as much about efficiency as it is providing another line of supporting evidence for the presence of human burials in a situation where we just want to confirm the location of burials … .”
When it came to the Worthington Cemetery Hubbard added that “… we are hoping to see generally whether more interesting, grave-related anomalies in the GPR are clustered closer to the areas where the K9 marks were indicated versus not. With the extra time we had on (Nov. 13) we surveyed another small area with the GPR that was outside the K9 research area, for comparison.”
Lamack explained a little about the GPR process.
“… in an archaeological GPR survey, we first lay out a grid over the area of interest,” he said, also noting that the narrower the section the higher the resolution the data will be, but this also takes longer to survey an area. “We collect data by walking back and forth ... (in) straight lines from end to end of the grid.”
“... I have typically surveyed in 50cm-wide (sections), however, for Worthington, we decided to survey with narrower (section) of 25cm width,” Lamack explained. “We made this choice due to the relatively small size of the K9 team’s area, and because we didn’t know what to expect in terms of the orientation or condition of any possible graves. We hope that, by increasing the survey resolution, we’ve increased the likelihood of seeing any subtle anomalies in the ground.”
Lamack noted further that with GPR “in cemeteries, there are a few things that can produce the kinds of texture contrast that the GPR can see. Metal coffins, cement or stone slabs, and buried headstones can all produce strong reflections because the contrast between these materials and the surrounding soil is strong.
“In the vast majority of historic graves, however, these things are scarce,” he continued. “The coffin might have degraded over time, or there may not have been a coffin to begin with. In this case, the radar reflection is typically caused by the waves encountering the bottom of the grave shaft, where the hard subsoil contrasts, often only subtly, with the softer grave fill.”
Ultimately the survey will help in establishing the historical significance of the site which will lend to “this project’s goal (of) have a historical marker placed at the cemetery location,” said Marshall, adding “the marker would go at the edge of the field near the north side of Bowman Road.”
The results of the GPR survey will not be fully processed until likely after the first of the new year.
