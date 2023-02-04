The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce held its First Friday luncheon Friday at VFW Post 3360 with Lambert VanderMade of Arps Dairy Inc. as the guest speaker.
VanderMade spoke briefly about his own history as a dairy farmer in the Netherlands where he was born before his family chose to immigrate to the United States when he was a young adult.
VanderMade now owns and operates VanderMade and Fresh Made Dairy in Sherwood where he also lives with his wife, Tina, and their two sons.
Seven years ago one of the owning members of Arps Dairy was looking to retire and VanderMade became a part owner of the company.
VanderMade spoke about Arps’ commitment to locally sourced milk, noting that most of the milk Arps processes comes from 12 farms within a 25-mile area.
Because the milk does not travel half way across the country like other milk brands do, VanderMade noted that Arps sustainability is better because they don’t have the same shipping costs and impact.
Two aspects that made Arps milk a higher quality product, said VanderMade, the company uses less processing to keep the flavor intact even though it’s slower than competitors.
Every batch of Arps cottage cheese is handmade, he explained, which means that appearance varies more then the big brands. VanderMade stated that the curds are left intact, unlike the processed used by other companies which is automated, but gives the end product the look of applesauce.
The other aspect of Arps milk that VanderMade claimed differs from their competitors is the cream separation process. Arps uses a cold process which takes longer, but keeps the flavor better intact by not stressing the proteins in the milk.
VanderMade also spoke about the guarantee of complete service that Arps provides to the stores it services. Arps drivers deliver, stock and track the milk’s use by date.
When the milk reaches its sale-by date and has not been purchased, the Arps driver takes the old milk away and it’s then turned into animal feed. Hogs love old milk, he indicated.
This process means that Arps milk is a little more expensive, but is less of a risk for local stores because the milk they don’t sell is taken away at no extra charge.
During his presentation VanderMade also noted that in the last 20 years Americans are drinking less milk, but eating more dairy in general. However, they are consuming dairy as cheese and yogurt among other products instead of as liquid milk which was the main way Americans consumed dairy 20 years ago.
