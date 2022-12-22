VFW Auxiliary 3360 Defiance, is announcing the annual Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.
Local students in grades 9-12 have the opportunity to compete for $34,000 in national scholarships.
Students must submit an original two-dimensional piece of artwork. Digital art, photography and jewelry are not accepted. The entry must have been completed during the current school year and the entry form must include a parent or guardian’s signature.
Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to the department (state) competition. Department (state) first-place winners compete for their share of $34,000 in national awards, and the national first-place winner is awarded a $15,000 scholarship.
The first 13 places will be featured in VFW Auxiliary Magazine and on the VFW Auxiliary website. All department-winning entries are judged at VFW national headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., in July and will be displayed at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention scheduled in July 2023 in Phoenix, Ariz.
Student entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary 3360 Defiance by March 31 Interested students, parents and teachers should contact Christine Taylor at 419-587-3400 or at rctaylor1966@tds.net for more information. To download an entry form and see the last year’s winners, visit https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.
