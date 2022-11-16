Town and Gown

Ethan Plummer is pictured here taking questions from the audience at Tuesday night's "Town and Gown" event held at the Stroede Center for the Arts. On the stage is a historical wheelbarrow along with lawn sprinkler holders in the shape of a clown and monkey.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

Defiance-made products were the focus of another “Town and Gown” event Tuesday night at the Stroede Center for the Arts.


Tags

Load comments