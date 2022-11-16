Defiance-made products were the focus of another “Town and Gown” event Tuesday night at the Stroede Center for the Arts.
Guest speaker Ethan Plummer highlighted the many historical items that have been manufactured in Defiance over the years, displaying a number of them for audience members. Most of the items discussed were manufactured between the 1880s and the 1940s.
This included a radio made by The Premier Radio Company that sold at the time in the range of $70. Jan Bechtel, curator of exhibits at the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum which organizes Town and Gown events, said that accounting for inflation, in today’s money, the radio would have cost a little over $1,000.
Other items that were made in Defiance were lawn sprinklers holders made out of metal with the appearance of a monkey and a clown made by the Dapco company in the early part of the 20th Century.
Another business discussed was the Defiance Box Company, founded in 1882 which employed 100 people. This company made egg boxes, chicken coops, wheelbarrows, the garden model of which was present for display.
All of these items were made out of locally sourced materials as well as labor.
Also featured was H.D. Bokop who manufactured all variety of metal goods, including children’s horse shoe games that could be played indoors, baby swings, baby doll swings and a folding metal stool.
All these things were manufactured in the early part of the 20th Century.
The Waverly Arms Company produced shotguns for only a few years in the early part of the 1900s and was eventually sold to Ithaca Gun Company, which is still in business today though not in Defiance.
Following Plummer’s presentation, the audience had a chance to ask questions and discuss local history and manufacturing. An audience member noted that a relative of his had once worked at the radio company that once did business in Defiance.
