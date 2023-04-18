The City of Defiance’s effort to curb the stray cat problem in conjunction with the Fort Defiance Humane Society through the trap, neuter and release (TNR) program resulted in a good turnout Monday morning.
As of 10:30 a.m., more then 70 cats had been brought in with over a dozen slots still pending for the return of traps.
The Rascal Unit 3 spay and neuter clinic van was on hand with procedures already under way Monday morning at the site of the former Butcher’s Block BBQ restaurant at 1451 Baltimore Road in Defiance. Rascal Unit, Ltd., is located in Dublin, near Columbus.
Executive director of the Fort Defiance Humane Society, Lisa Weaner, explained that the location of the TNR clinic was changed due to the cold weather. The clinic had been planned for the former Office Max building on Staidum Drive, but was switched to the former Butcher’s Block BBQ building because it’s heated.
Humane Agent and Animal Care Director Stacie Fedderke, explained that the city purchased and provided traps for this program.
“Some people have trapped their own cats and brought them in as well and used their personal traps,” she said. She added that anyone within the city limits could bring a cat in for the program.
Over a dozen volunteers provided their time unpaid to work at the pop-up TNR clinic to care for the cats before, during and after their surgeries. After procedures the cats were be cared for overnight before being taken back to their trapping location and released.
Inside the warm building volunteers had put down large plastic tarps covered with newspapers and arranged the trapped cats in rows while they awaited their turn in the clinic van with many of the cats seeming calm.
“This was an excellent turnout, we didn’t know what to expect,” said Weaner, adding that they gave out a little over 90 traps. “... to get 70-plus back is huge. It’s an excellent, excellent turn out.”
She said it was a huge help to have volunteers trap cats.
“A huge thank you to the City of Defiance, Mayor McCann and city council. They approved all this, they’re paying for all this ... .”
Weaner added that the FDHS could not afford to pay for this clinic.
The city provided $15,000 for Monday’s clinic and another one scheduled in September. Because the program is being paid for by the city only those who are within the city limits will be able to participate in the program.
“... We hope that the Defiance County commissioners will also get on board with this so we can have a broader impact on a problem that is countywide,” said Weaner. “People can’t keep doing this on their own. We have a lot of volunteers who have done this for years on their own, paid for this on their own. Even at a low-cost clinic it’s expensive to do multiple cats ... . This definitely has to be a countywide partnership that has to happen if we’re really going to make an impact.”
In a separate interview with The Crescent-News local Defiance resident, Suzi Speiser, spoke on the stray cat issue in the city, noting that two years ago she trapped around 20 cats and paid for them to be fixed out of her own pocket.
“I would trap them, and then I would make appointments,” said Speiser, “There is a black and white cat in my neighborhood (someones unfixed pet) ... . It impregnated every cat behind (where I live).”
She added that she wishes the City of Defiance would make it so that anyone who owns a cat “would get a license for them and they need to be fixed.”
Speiser explained that in the past she paid out of pocket to provide a free spay/neuter coupons for anyone adopting the stray kittens she found homes for. But she can’t do that any longer.
Now in her 70s, Speiser said she’d like to see Defiance start a fund that people could donate to in order to provide free spay/neuter services because there are many who cannot afford the expensive procedure for their pets.
Sept. 25 will see a second pop-up TNR clinic visit for the city.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.