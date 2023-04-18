Cat's at TNR clinic

Pictured here are cats awaiting their turn at the trap neuter release (TNR) clinic Monday morning in Defiance.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

The City of Defiance’s effort to curb the stray cat problem in conjunction with the Fort Defiance Humane Society through the trap, neuter and release (TNR) program resulted in a good turnout Monday morning.


