Defiance’s 17th annual Lilac Festival, hosted by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB), took place in downtown Defiance Saturday with an estimated crowd of several thousand.
Clinton Street was closed from Fifth to Second streets with a double row of vendor tents down the center line. The festival is a craft and cottage industry based event with goods for sale ranging from clothes, art, wood working and consumables among other items.
One hundred ten vendors participated in the event, according to Kristie Mack, executive director of the DDVB, up from last year’s festival when there were 83 vendors.
With good weather local people and visitors to Defiance came out in force with approximately 3,000-4,000 attending the festival, said Mack. Some750 lilac starts were donated by the DDVB were handed out free to festival-goers to help distribute more lilac bushes around the area and celebrate the city’s flower.
Fourth Street was the location of the Children’s Business Fair where the Youth Engaged Leadership and Philanthropy (YELP) program under Defiance Area Foundation was set up. Kids and a teen designed their own businesses and sold goods with visitors encouraged to ask the young entrepreneur about their business model and vote on the best one.
According to Kevin Tingle, who’s wife Tisha runs the YELP program, most of the kids had a 10% give-back plan. The four businesses were named K and K Sweets, Rocks and Rolls, Finn and Trig’s Get Beesy, and Hespe’s Homemade. Other festival attractions of note were Justin the Clown on Third Street, the John Louis: On the Edge of Illusion Variety Show in the cross section of Third and Clinton, free pony rides, Lil Rascal XPress and Meet WBGU-PBS mascot Ruby the red-eyed tree frog, among others.
Downtown businesses opened their doors as well, and offered carryout and on-sidewalk dinning options. At the intersection between Fifth and Clinton streets, Keller Trucking debuted its new “charity truck” which featured a wrap that highlighted mental health and suicide awareness. In an interview with Jonathan Wolfrum the president of Keller Trucking, he said the truck will be in service with this exterior wrap for about five years and will travel 500,000 miles in that time with three cents donated for every mile driven. This year’s donations will go to the organization One Step at a Time. This is the second such “charity truck,” the first one two years ago featuring an autism awareness wrap. There is a third truck planned for later in the year that will highlight the Keller Assists Veterans in Crisis (KAVIC) program.
The company polled Keller employees as to what they wanted the truck to represent and drivers were also picked by their personal connection to the topics, Wulfrum continued.
The design of the mental health awareness wrap was created by Hayden Doehrmann who works at Keller Trucking while the new truck will be driven by Dwain Startzman.
