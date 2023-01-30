"The Spirit of Harriet Tubman," a one woman play written and performed by Leslie McCurdy of Canada, was featured at the Stroede Center for the Arts in Defiance Saturday evening with a good turnout on hand.
The play follows a series of significant events in the life of Harriet Tubman, an enslaved black woman born before the Civil War who escaped slavery through the Underground Railroad. She reached freedom in the North, but went back to rescue more then 300 enslaved persons before the Civil War and more then 1,000 enslaved persons by the end of the conflict.
McCurdy said some of the dialogue in the play comes from words reported to have been spoken by Tubman herself. This includes the related story of when at seven years old she was taken away from her parents and rented to a white couple to watch after their baby.
This part of Tubman's life as a small child was a real anecdote in her own words, according to McCurdy, who dressed in a ragged little girls dress and portrayed the harrowing events of a child fleeing and hiding in a pig pen for five days, eating scraps to avoid being whipped by her enslavers.
Another moment of significant in Tubman's life McCurdy related was how she was almost murdered by the overseer at the age of 12 or 13 when he struck her in the head with a two-pound weight which left her with lifelong headaches, blackouts and a distinctive scar.
The powerful moment for Tubman in the play was her experience with praying for the death of her enslaver and how that shaped her life after Harriet felt God had granted her prayer and struck the man dead within days of her asking. It was this experience that built in Harriet her unshakable faith in the Christian God and that he was guiding her.
The play covers Tubman's life's journey largely dealing with the horrific circumstances in which she was born and lived. McCurdy wanted to make sure that Tudman was seen as a real person who lived and experienced all aspects of the life including, sadness, heartbreak and suffering, largely centered around her experiences as an enslaved person and after the Civil War her experiences as a black person without civil rights.
But the play also explores love, excitement and happiness, as Tubman falls in love with John Tubman, and after her husband's betrayal, falling in love with her second husband, Nelson Davis, a man whom she'd helped bring out of slavery in the South. The happiness included reaching freedom in the North, and the joy at rescuing her entire family out of slavery.
The play is performed on a barren stage with only an old trunk and a stool to sit on. McCurdy created the effect of the different years of Tubman's life by donning layers and layers of clothing over top of the little girls dress McCurdy started the play in as she represented Harriet as a seven-year-old child.
McCurdy donned a shirt over her child's dress as she aged into adolescence and trousers as Tubman wore men's clothes while a conductor on the Underground Railroad and during her time in the Union Army in the Civil War.
She wore a skirt and flowered hat after the end of the Civil War during her marriage to her second husband and while raising money for black schools in the South and a home for the poor.
And finally, McCurdy wore a large white crochet shawl over all the layers of Tubman's life as she spoke about her final days before her death at the age of 91 in 1913, a year shy of the start of the First World War.
McCurdy has been the winner of several awards, including "the 2017 Vigor International Award and 2014 and 2000 Mayor's Award for "Artist of the Year" and "Outstanding Performing Artists" of Windsor Ont., respectively.
She is also the possessor of a bachelor of fine arts in dance from the University of Michigan, but after a hip injury said she "fell out of dance and into acting. McCurdy added that she wrote the play due to the fact that Tubman was her personal hero and had been since she was a child.
After the play McCurdy stayed for a question and answer session with the audience and during which time she noted that her play was based off of the the legend of Harriet Tubman given that when she first wrote the play some 26 years ago less information was available about the abolitionists life and new information and scholarship in recent years has revealed more including changes to the information already known about Harriet in the late 1990's.
One audience member asked why Harriet kept the last name Tubman given John Tubman's rejection and abandonment of Harriet when she said she wanted to be free. McCurdy said that Harriet herself chose to keep the last name Tubman because John Tubman had inherited the name from his father, his family having been free instead enslaved like Harriet's.
To Harriet, McCurdy said, the significance of having an inherited name represented freedom to her even after marrying again.
McCurdy the author of several other one-woman plays, also has one featuring Billie Holiday called "Lady Ain’t Singing No Blues."
