Pictured here is Leslie McCurdy on the stage of the Stroede Center for the Arts after her performance of "The Spirit of Harriet Tubman" Saturday evening.

"The Spirit of Harriet Tubman," a one woman play written and performed by Leslie McCurdy of Canada, was featured at the Stroede Center for the Arts in Defiance Saturday evening with a good turnout on hand.


