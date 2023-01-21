OAKWOOD — The Chocolate Extravaganza is back on schedule. The fundraising event for the Cooper Community Library in Oakwood was sold out and ready to go in 2020 when everything shut down due to COVID.
COVID was also a factor in canceling the event for the next two years. This year the event planners, an arm of the Oakwood Library Association, announced the event will take place on March 14 and March 16 at 7 p.m. Guests will want to arrive in time especially if they will be picking up their tickets at the door.
Guests can expect decadent delicacies they have come to expect including at least 30 different varieties of chocolates, drinks, favors and prizes.
Some of the treats can include just about everything, including bacon dipped in chocolate, potato chips and numerous fruits, bars, cookies, petite fours, dips, ice cream, spooned desserts and many more. We will make sure there is a wide variety, but nothing is set in stone yet.
The theme is “Spring Fling,” and many guests have added to the fun by dressing to the theme.
The planners are using pastel pink, green and blue butterflies and flowers for those who are searching for ideas on dressing to match the theme.
Tickets will not be on sale at the library, but can be reserved by calling 419-594-2615. Please note there is a discount offered for full tables of eight purchased by March 1.
Payment can be made by check if mailing. Cash can be paid at the library, but all tickets must be paid before the event.
