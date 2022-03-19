Melanie Strait-Bok

Melanie Strait-bok (right) and Ohio Farm Bureau executive vice president Adam Sharp pose together with her AgriPOWER graduate award.

 Photo Courtesy of Ty Higgins

COLUMBUS — Melanie Strait-Bok, Ney, recently graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER Class XII.

The leadership program was started in 2008 to help agricultural advocates gain influence over public policy issues that impact their businesses and communities.

Strait-Bok is a regional vice president for Ag lending in northwest Ohio for Farm Credit Mid-America. She is also part owner of her family’s grain farm and a member of Defiance County Farm Bureau, Ohio Corn and Wheat, Ohio Soybean Association, and NW Ohio Women in Ag.

Over the course of a year, Class XII participants learned from experts on how to become better leaders and advocates for the agricultural industry, including spokesperson and media training, etiquette training, social networking and communications. They learned about public policy matters important to their local communities, as well as the state, nation and world. They visited Washington, D.C. where they learned about national and global issues, and they visited diverse agricultural operations in California so they could better understand the differences and similarities in agriculture from state to state.

