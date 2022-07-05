Summer’s here and lemonade becomes a favorite beverage since the weather has turned warmer.
It’s also the beginning of fair season, which means among the many stalls of the midway at any fair at least one, if not many more, will be selling fair lemonade.
It always seemed to this reporter that somehow fair lemonade tasted better, more lemony, than anything that can be made at home or purchased from the store.
After a little research this reporter found a recipe for what is called “state fair lemonade.” The process for making lemonade is not that difficult, but it does explain why fair lemonade tastes so much butter.
The recipe seems to be the same across several websites, but this reporter used Chef John’s from Allrecipes.com from an article entitled “State Fair Lemonade.”
The instructions tell to peel six, washed lemons with a vegetable peeler, taking off the zest in long strips, and put them into a bowl with the sugar. Stir around a few times and set aside for two to 12 hours or more, according to Allrecipes.com.
The lemon oil is pulled out of the lemon peel which infuses the sugar with a more lemony flavor and also turns it bright neon yellow.
After the sugar is saturated with oil from the lemons, bring water to a boil and turn it off. Once rolling, then add the sugar and lemon zest peel into the hot water.
Give it a stir to dissolve the sugar. Once done, strain through a sieve back into the sugar bowl and discard the zest.
Leave the sugar water to cool, and once it reaches room temperature cut the lemons in half and juice them. Add this liquid into the sugar water. The lemonade now needs to cool in the fridge and can be poured into a serving pitcher.
The lemonade will be that tangy and sweet, yet somehow refreshing flavor that can only seem to be found at those fair lemonade stands. With this recipe it can be enjoyed anytime of the year:
