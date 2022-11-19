SHERWOOD — Village council met here Wednesday evening to discuss general business.
The council heard two ordinances, one was a second reading the other was approved, so that no more parking will be allowed in a lot behind the apartment building and a small gravel storage area will be established there as well.
The council heard that the sidewalks, which are being moved due to U.S. 127 being widened, will be relocated at a distance between the road and the trees.
It had been thought that the trees would have to be taken down or the sidewalks would not be replaced in the sections where homeowners would not permit trees to be taken down.
However, the plan had changed and now the sidewalks will be located between the trees and the road in order to preserve the trees.
In other village business:
• the Defiance Area Foundation donated $1,400 to the village that will be used to replace the gazebo roof.
• 15 shut-off notices were delivered with one shut-off.
• the food pantry will be held from 8-10 a.m. on Dec. 21.
• council approved the wages for village employees for the next fiscal year.
• council also heard from the nuisance committee which was recently formed. This committee of three will take care of general nuisances like weeds and junk on properties while the village’s zoning inspector, Gilbert Montez, will deal with zoning issues.
• it was noted that donations to the “Snowflakes” are going well with more then a dozen local businesses making donations.
