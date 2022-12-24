SHERWOOD — Sherwood village met here Wednesday evening to discuss general updates on various projects, including an upcoming street rebuild project next year.
Council approved a resolution to award the North Harrison Street (U.S. 127) improvement project to Miller Contracting, Ottoville, on a bid of $1,414,731.65.
North Harrison Street will be widened between Ohio 18 and Elm Street while new curbs will be put in and some storm sewer work will occur as well. Additionally, the Little Reservation Station parking lot will be repaved, new driveway approaches will be installed and North Harrison will be paved.
The project is planned next year and will close North Harrison Street for some time.
Sherri Ramey, the village’s administrator and fiscal officer, also updated the council on the water town project.
The design for the water tower was discussed by council, which looked at several possible options for paint color and lettering.
Council decided upon a blue water tower with white lettering that would read on one side “Sherwood, Our Home Town.”
The fire committee report updated council on the renewal levy that is likely to be on the November ballot in 2023.
Council Member James Hohenberger — a fire committee member — that the levy is a renewal of a current levy and is not a new levy.
Fire Chief Darrel Rock reported to council that the fire department has received its order of four new respiratory tanks (SCBAs) which assist in breathing while at a fire scene. The devices are now installed in truck one and the crew are being trained on using the respiratory tanks (SCBAs).
In other business:
• council approved temporary budget appropriations for 2023. The village will use these monies until the budget is completed after Jan. 1.
• it was proposed to council that the portable restroom be moved from Memorial Park to the Little Reservation Station. Officials decided that the restroom was rarely used at Memorial Park and was suitable for the handicapped while portable facility at the Little Reservation Station is rented for $90 a month, but is not handicap-accesssible. Council approved the change of location.
• council approved the third reading of an ordinance for employee compensation in 2023.
• the food pantry will be open from 8-10 a.m. on Jan. 18. Ramey noted that a $250 donation was received from Red Line, allowing the purchase of pork chops and deer meat from Fort Defiance Meats. It was also noted that anyone can bring a deer to Fort Defiance Meats for donation to the village.
• council approved an annual amendment to the village’s appropriations ordinance.
• Ramey updated council on the purchase of a new brush cutter which cost $4,735.25. This will replace an old brush cutter which was sold on Govdeals.com for $3,000.
• council met in executive session for the purchase of property, but took no action taken.
