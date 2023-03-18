SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council took action to place a fire levy — replacing one that expired — on the November ballot during its meeting Wednesday.
Council passed a resolution to put the 2-mill, five-year levy before village voters on Nov. 7.
Technically, this will be considered a new levy even though it would replace a levy that had existed for years, according to village officials. However, the village inadvertently missed placing the levy back on the ballot last year as a renewal.
If approved, the levy would allow collections on updated property valuations.
In another matter, Fire Chief Darrel Rock updated council on a quote for a new EMS squad with the lowest coming in around $235,000.
Rock also noted that the village is making progress on finishing up the new firehouse on Harrison Street (U.S. 127).
Too, council approved a new volunteer EMS staff member. Councilman Scott Rohrs abstained from the vote.
The council also heard from citizens on the new water tower.
One citizen who spoke asked council to consider painting the new tower with some kind of mural or design and make it a landmark in the area, similar to how the Bryan water tower was painted with Dum-Dum suckers in recognition of Spangler Candy Co.
Council expressed interest while Village Administrator Sherri Ramey said she’d find out how much it might cost to have the new water tower painted with a mural. This might include painting the tower one solid color with a grant covering the construction cost and then adding a design at a later date.
In other business, council:
• passed by emergency a resolution suggested by the Ohio Municipal League were the village “finds that it is in the best interests of the citizens of the village to pass a resolution urging the legislative branches of the federal government as well as the State of Ohio to enact legislation to further protect our citizens from the inherent dangers of a train tracks located in or near the village.” This is being urged after a number of recent train derailments such as the one in East Palestine.
• passed by emergency two ordinances setting a new rate for sewer tap fees. Previously, the fees were set to $350 and have been lowered to $200. New water meter and tap rates were also set. A three-quarter-inch tap will go from $1,250 to $1,350 while a one-inch water tap rate will increase from $1,500 to $1,600. The water meter rates for a three-quarter-inch will go from $275 to $350 while a one-inch inch water meter will go from $335 to $425.
• passed a resolution to transfer funds from the general fund to the park and recreation fund. Council also passed a resolution where the fund set aside out of the general fund for parks will now automatically transfer once a quarter.
• entered into executive session for the purposes of talking about streets and financials with no action taken.
