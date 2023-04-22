SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council met here Wednesday evening, re-approving a levy and hearing about new EMS volunteers, stolen ballfield items and next year’s solar eclipse.
Council re-approved a resolution to place a 2-mill, five-year fire levy before village voters in November. Technically, this will be considered a new levy even though it would be the same as, and replace, a fire levy that had existed for years before recently expiring.
The re-approval was necessary due to updates made to the verbiage on the levy. If approved by voters, the levy would allow collections on updated property valuations.
Council also approved a resolution for a transfer of $2,500 from the general fund to the refuse fund for the village cleanup day from 8 a.m.-noon and approved an ordinance amending the 2023 appropriations to reflect the addition of a $10,000 state safety grant for the fire department.
Too, council approved a resolution to transfer funds from the general fund to the fire and rescue fund which is undertaken yearly to compensate for the fire chief’s salary.
Fire Chief Darrel Rock presented applications for four new EMS volunteers. One has already finished EMS school, another has yet to test and the other two are in the process to going through school, he reported.
Village Administrator Sherri Ramey noted that opening day for Moats Park is May 6 starting at 9 a.m., and reminded council that there is always a need for help on the concessions stand. Ramey also noted that several items from Moats Park had been stolen.
Items taken included the old Sherwood field-2 sign, the backstop on field-2, the bench on the third-base dugout on field-2, and possibly the concessions stand bench.
“The association ended up spending about $400 to get a new backstop ...,” said Ramey.
Council approved a $500 reward for information leading to the return of the stolen items and prosecution of the individuals who took them.
The total solar eclipse that will occur in April 2024 also was a topic of discussion. Ramey told council that county commissioners have advised villages to designate watch-zones and no-go-zones during the event.
It’s anticipated that traffic and security will both be issues with the influx of a massive amount of people coming to the area to watch the eclipse.
Council approved making Moats Park a watch area and the Little Reservation Station a no-go-zone due to its location near the firehouse and how this might cause a concern in case of an emergency.
In other business:
• council was reminded by Ramey that the U.S. 127 bridge, south of Sherwood, will be closed starting May 8 for replacement. The closure will last until August 2024.
• council approved the color for the new water tower as safety blue with white lettering to read “Sherwood Est. 1891.” There was discussion about potentially adding a graphic to the water tower, however, there are no funds to do so during the initial painting of the tower and doing so at a later date would void the warranty.
• Ramey informed council that the Cepheus solar project rehearing has been approved, and there is no more information as of yet. Ramey also informed council that the marijuana dispensary will be opening its doors in May, pending final inspection in two weeks.
• council entered into executive session for the purpose of discussing the employment of Taylor Vance as the village’s new solicitor, then approved his hiring.
• council heard from a citizen, John Phlipot, who was granted an easement of eight feet behind his property for the purpose of putting up a fence. Originally these eight feet were thought to be owned by Phlipot, however, a new survey showed that his property line does not extend into that eight-foot area. The village approved the easement and the fence to go up.
• council heard from citizen who spoke about damage to his house following road work done over the summer. The village expressed regret that, unfortunately, officials are unable to do anything about the damage because it was caused by a subcontractor hired by the county commissioners to do the road work. Any repairs to the citizens house would have to go through the insurance of the subcontractor instead of the village.
• in addition to village cleanup day from 8 a.m.-noon today, the high school seniors parade will be held May 27 at 3 p.m. and the food pantry will be held May 17 from 8-10 a.m. The village office is closed May 29 for Memorial Day weekend.
• council approved a cemetery maintenance agreement with Delaware Township.
