SHERWOOD — Village council heard this week from citizens concerned about a plan to vacate five dozen alleys.
The issue was a big part of regular meeting Wednesday, but discussion about keeping chickens in town was heard as well as were comments from a former councilman who was recently removed.
Council gave a first reading to an ordinance vacating 60 alleys. If the measure approves, the alleys would be returned to property owners on either side of the alley and the properties would no longer be maintained by the village.
One citizen said that although she is in favor of vacating some of the alleys, she was apposed to the vacating of the alley on Maple and Pearl streets.
Council advised that if neighbors whose property also connected to the alley felt similar about wanting to keep the alley from being vacated that they could bring a signed paper testifying to that by the other property owners to the next meeting. Council would then consider whether or not to remove that alley from the list of those to be vacated.
Village Administrator Sherri Ramey also noted that before the village vacates those alleys they will be graded and re-stoned, and that once vacated they become private drives.
The same citizen also asked that council look into changing verbiage on water and sewer bills to include information as to when a bill will be considered late and if there is a late charge on a bill to have that charge listed as such. Council will look into the matter further.
Another citizen spoke in a heated manner about the denial of his chicken application. The village council had sent a village employee to assess the chicken application property, but the employee was asked to leave by the property owner.
Council determined that once a previous nuisance violation was cleaned up it would reconsider the chicken application.
The citizen and property owner also did not want the same village employee to return to their home. The village responded that in the future it would send the sheriff to deliver notices.
Former council member Kyle Vance attended the meeting and spoke with council about why he'd been dismissed from the village board. Vance had been voted off the board after three absences, and he contests that he had a valid reason for them.
The conversation dissolved into unproductive avenues and nothing was resolved before the time allotment was up and further citizen comments continued.
In other business, council:
• approved an ordinance that enforces grass and weed control. Council also approved by emergency an ordinance that governs mobile homes.
• learned that the maintenance garage door will soon be replaced and that a circuit board on bay one went out and was fixed. New lights are needed for Memorial Park as the current bulbs have all been broken. Ramey noted that the bulbs run around $300 each and she would like to find a more cost-effective replacement.
• approved a lot split.
• learn that the village's water and sewer department delivered 19 disconnect notices with one shut-off that was later paid.
• heard Ramey explain that she attended the Defiance County commissioners meeting on the proposed solar farm and that a state decision is expected by the end of the year. She also noted that a solar company official stated that if the Ohio Power Siting Board denied its application, the decision would be appealed.
• tabled by-laws until next month.
