SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council met Wednesday to discuss the removal of the old sign at Moat's Park which was reported by Village Administrator Sherri Ramey to be in bad shape.
Council approved Ramey's proposal to remove the old sign, which may possibly be preserved possibly in the administrator's office and painted to function as the new sign to Moat's Park.
The painted sign would be larger and more visible then the current sign. The proposed new sign would read "Welcome to Sherwood Moat's Park."
The colors have not yet been decided on for the painted sign or when the work will be done.
Sherwood recently has been doing a lot of work with its signs as the village crest has been redesigned by Ian Sudholtz, a 2021 graduate of Northwest State Community College with an associate's degree in graphic design.
The crest will appear on the village sign, and includes images of a water tower, train engine and park gazebo among others.
In other business:
• council voted to reject the letter from Lightsource BP which asked the village to commit any funds that might be offered if the proposed solar project went through to the village instead of the general Sherwood area. If the project proceeds, the funds would only be available for solar panels.
• a building on Pearl Street was demolished by a local contractor for $9,500.
• an accident occurred with the village's Ford pickup truck with damage exceeding $3,000. No one was hurt.
• shut off notices were delivered to 12 homes, but all 12 paid and their utilities remained on. Ramey also made special note about the difference between the village and homeowner's maintenance responsibilities for water and sewer lines. Water responsibilities for maintenance and repair from the main to the pit are the village's while homeowners are responsible from the pit to the house, she indicated. The village is responsible for maintenance and repair of main sewer lines with homeowners responsible from the main to the house.
• a report on the fire station roof has been completed at a cost of $728.40. This was done to have a third party document the situation in case the village chooses to take the matter to court as the new roof leaks. Nofziger Door Sales is on schedule to replace the bay door as well, according to the village.
• the food pantry is scheduled from 8-10 a.m. Thursday.
• the high school senior recognition parade will be held May 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.