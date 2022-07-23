SHERWOOD — Village council here discussed a planned medical dispensary within the town limits during its Wednesday meeting and also filled a vacant seat.
Brandon Pollock of Theory Wellness attended the meeting to answer questions council may have regarding the medical marijuana dispensary that will be going in the Sherwood Crossing strip mall on the north side of the village.
Documents noted that the state-licensed dispensary will be using additional space created by the departure of Amanda Lee Coffee, next door to the company’s original location next door.
The extra space will help provide 3,400 square-feet in total for the facility.
Pollock indicated that his company is “hopeful that they can be ready to open this December or January. Also, they want to hire locally and will be offering $16 (per hour) and up pay with 401k and other benefits ..., village documents noted.
Mayor Stantz told The Crescent-News that council asked general questions such as how the shop would respond if someone tried to break the law by smoking its product in the parking lot. Pollock said their employees would call the police as required by law.
The products sold at the shop will also all come from within Ohio, Pollock indicated, and because the next closest place that will sell similar products is probably Michigan there will be little competition for the new business.
When asked if the store would sell its products to the general public, the answer by Pollock was no because they can only sell to those who have a medical card and they can verify the authenticity of the cards at the store.
Council asked a about what kind of revenue potential the store might bring into the village, but there is no way of knowing as the store has not yet opened, according to Stantz.
On another topic, Alex Buchhop accepted the nomination to fill the council seat vacated by Kyle Vance who was removed recently due to absences.
In other business, council:
• tabled an ordinance to vacate certain alleys. They would be divided in half with homeowners that touch the alley owning each half. Council decided that more research is needed.
• gave a second reading to an ordinance enforcing grass and weed control. The purpose of this is so that action can be taken after notice has been given once.
• received an update from Fire Chief Darrel Rock on the new fire station. The electrical is about two weeks away for final inspection and the floor is done while the drop ceiling is nearly finished.
• was informed that village offices will be closed on Aug. 5.
