Santa at the library

Saturday Santa made a stop at the Defiance Public Library and held out with storytime. Pictured here are the library's youth services manager, Marja McGuire (center in read holding a book) and the library's youth services associate, Sydni Weigle (front helping a curious child with the felt board) along with community children and Santa (far left.)

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

Saturday Santa braved the cold Saturday to make multiple appearances around Defiance’s downtown before making his way to “Santa’s House” at Triangle Park.


Tags

Load comments