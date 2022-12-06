Saturday Santa braved the cold Saturday to make multiple appearances around Defiance’s downtown before making his way to “Santa’s House” at Triangle Park.
One of Santa’s stops was at the Defiance Public Library in the afternoon to attend the “read, rhyme and romp” storytime. The library was decorated with garland and large silver bells on the front steps in preparation for Santa’s visit.
The event was held at 1 p.m. and hosted by the library’s youth services manager, Marja McGuire, and its youth services associate, Sydni Weigle. Santa was installed in a chair with Christmas decorations around, giving the event a festive flavor.
A large number of children attended the storytime during which two stories were read, the first was “One-Dog Sleigh” ready by McGuire with participation from the children who helped McGuire count how many animals could fit into the one dog slay by the end of the storybook.
Children at the event also helped keep track of how often the word dog was used in the story by barking once anytime the word dog was read by McGuire.
A second book was also read by Weigle who, like McGuire, read while turning pages and showing the children attending the illustrations inside the book.
After the first reading was done children played a sing-along game, similar to follow the leader, where they rhymed lyrics with whatever the color of Rudolph the reindeer’s felt nose was, the nose being changed in color after every round of the song. Children of all ages attended the event, with young toddlers to school age children who all appeared enthusiastic both about the library programing and Santa’s appearance at the library.
A second storytime was held at 2 p.m. hosted again by McGuire with the library’s youth serves associate, Rebekah Deveaux.
