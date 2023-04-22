True Crime Author

Pictured here is Sallee Simkins Burns at Bud’s Restaurant in Defiance holding copies of her books “When the Time Comes, I’ll Know” and “The Trail Of Greed Leads To Black Letter Law.”

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

Sallee Simkins Burns, a 1959 graduate of Defiance High School, is the author of the recently published true crime accounts, “When The Time Comes I’ll Know,” and “The Trail of Greed Leads to Black Letter Law.”


Tags

Load comments