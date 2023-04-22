Sallee Simkins Burns, a 1959 graduate of Defiance High School, is the author of the recently published true crime accounts, “When The Time Comes I’ll Know,” and “The Trail of Greed Leads to Black Letter Law.”
Over the course of two volumes, Burns chronicles events that occurred in the 1980s and 1990s when her elderly great-uncle, Verne Lafferty, suddenly died.
Lafferty — a WWI veteran who served with the marines in Europe, never married and without any of his small extended family close by where he lived in Shamokin, Pa., — became acquainted with Mae Kabboul.
Burns writes about Kabboul finding emplacement with Lafferty as a caretaker and housekeeper, and the financial abuse that followed as she inserted herself into every aspect of his life.
Kabboul started restricting Burn’s family access to Lafferty. Burns details how there was always an apparently innocent reason why when the family called Lafferty they were never able to speak with him directly. And any time they came to Shamokin Kabboul would direct the entire visit and never leave them alone with him.
The first book talks about how Kabboul drew up a new will and attempted to gain various kinds of legal power over Lafferty. After several sudden bouts of mysterious illness and in the midst of Burns’s family trying to establish guardianship over Lafferty, he died.
Burns asserts that it is her belief Kabboul likely murdered Lafferty by arsenic poisoning, though this was never able to be proven.
A nurse with a degree from Michigan State University, Burns said that while driving back from the funeral she remembered “when I was in nursing school ... we did a section on poisons, and what happens when people are poisoned (is) their pores open up ... .”
She added that, “the fourth time, (Lafferty took ill) he was puffy, and the doctors told me his fluids were out of control and they didn’t know why ... and I thought, oh my gosh I think she killed him ... .”
Because of Kabboul’s financial abuse of Lafferty and being the only person with access to him at the time of his illnesses, it is Burns’ belief that when the family tried to establish guardianship over Lafferty that Kabboul poisoned him.
Burns said she told her husband Mike about her fears, saying “this is what I think and I don’t know what to do about it. And he said ‘call the pathologist in downtown Detroit’ ... so the next morning I called ... .”
Burns stated she thought when she called the pathologist office they’d say ‘we’ve heard this before and there is nothing in it’. Instead the pathologists office told Burns that though they did get a lot of calls where relatives believe their loved ones were killed for the money, they told Burns “’yours sounds different’” and said she should go collect all of Lafferty’s medical records and bring them to the office. The legal case that followed, Burns v. Kabboul, established that financial abuse had occurred beyond a shadow of a doubt. At the end of the case Burns had boxes of documents pertaining to all the facts of the case.
“Those eight 50 pound boxes went up over our garage and I forgot about them, totally forgot they were up there,” said Burns.
After these events Burns and her family got back to living their lives, and it was only recently when cleaning out the garage that Burns’ husband, Mike, found the boxes again.
“The more I thought about it the more I thought this (what happened to Lafferty) is so sad and so cruel,” said Burns, “... then I thought, well I’ll write a book and then maybe it will help people ... .”
She added that “I didn’t want to leave anything out.” She went through thousands of documents in order to write her book, which quickly turned into two books, about the event surrounding her great uncle’s death.
“When I started writing it I was about a third of the way through and I was using fictitious names ...” said Burns.
She called her attorney to ask, “’Will I get sued if I use real names?’ And, he said, ‘absolutely not, it’s public record.’”
Burns, now 82, said she’s very concerned about the elderly.
“Senior citizens are targets, real big targets ... ,” said Burns about how common it is for scammers to take advantage of the elderly.
She added that when asked to speak at the pulpit of her church following the completion of her books she said, “the reason I wrote the book(s) is that what happened to my uncle was so cruel and so sad that if I can prevent one person from having that happen to them it’s been worth the effort ... .”
Asked about her writing process, Burns said she would sit down at 10 a.m. and write until 4 p.m. and added that her husband, Mike, would bring her lunch while she worked.
It only took Burns two years to write both books. She started in 2019 and finished in 2022, then published both volumes on Amazon which can now be purchased in soft and hard back as well as digital download.
Burns stated she chose to self-publish instead of go through a traditional big publishing house because it can take years to publish a work when going through them. She used Self Publishing School to learn more about the process of publishing which also provided a list of editors to work with.
Burns credits her granddaughter with suggesting that one of the book covers should feature something that looks like Shamokin, given Lafferty’s love of the area.
Asked about were the titles for both of her books came from Burns said that the title for book one, “When The Time Comes, I’ll Know,” was something she overheard Lafferty say when he’d been asked what he planned on doing with his vast fortune.
Book two’s title, “The Trail of Greed Leads to Black Letter Law,” has a legal background. According to Cornell Law School’s website (www.law.cornell.edu/wex/blackletter_law), Blackletter Law is defined as “... the well-established legal rules that are certain and no longer disputable... .”
Burns also credits her husband Mike, a retired lawyer, with helping her with the legal documents for the second book.
Burns noted that since the court case ended in the 1990s there have been two more legal cases that have used the precedent set by Burns v. Kabboul.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.