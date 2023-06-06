Rotary Club honors 50 years of service

Pictured here are John (left) and Mary Goldenetz at VFW Post 3360 Monday afternoon where John was honored for 50 years of service to the Defiance Rotary Club.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

The Defiance Rotary Club honored John Goldenetz for 50 years of service to the organization during its meeting Monday luncheon at VFW Post 3360, and presented him with a plaque.


