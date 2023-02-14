Pictured are the three participants in the Defiance Area Rotary Club student public speaking contest held Monday afternoon at VFW Post 3360. From left are: Autumn Osborne (second place), Shea McMaster (first place), Ethan Ingle (third place) and Rotary Club President Sean O’Donnell.
The Rotary Club of Defiance held the Four Pillars Speech Contest for high school student public speaking during its regular Monday luncheon at VFW Post 3360.
Students from three local area schools participated in the competition: Ethan Ingle for Defiance High School, Autumn Osborne for Ayersville High School and Shea McMaster for Tinora High School. Each made a presentation to Rotary Club members.
Though all three students were close in score McMaster won the competition followed by Osborne and Ingle. The three students won cash prizes of $200, $100 and $50, respectively.
The competition had students speak between five and seven minutes on a topic they had researched and prepared for. Both Osborne and Ingle spoke on the importance of fine arts in schools as a topic.
Osborne and Ingle both made points about how funding for the arts has been cut every year across the nation for almost 20 years now.
Both presentations also noted that it’s been proven again and again through studies that students who have access to a rigorous fine arts education do better academically, have better critical thinking skills, are more likely to graduate high school and to achieve a bachelor’s degree in college.
Both Ingle and Osborne also touched on the added effect that students who are part of the fine arts experience less stress in school, less anxiety and overall have better mental health than their counterparts who do not have exposure to the fine arts.
McMaster spoke about obesity in the United States in regard to the role fast food restaurants play in causing it and how marketing to children has been a part of the ongoing issue. He stated that fast food restaurants market to children, who don’t even know they are being marketed to, creating an emotional relationship between their customers and the brand in order to sell more food. He referenced restaurant mascots and slogans as a part of this marketing aimed at children.
McMaster claimed that black and Hispanic children are exposed to much higher rates of advertisement for fast food than their white counterparts. He also contested that fast food companies tend often to build locations in lower income areas and target vulnerable populations who may not realize they are being targeted with the unhealthy products.
The judges scored all the students close to each other with McMaster receiving the highest score by a single point. He will go on to participate at the 6600 district level in Van Wert on April 22 at 9:30 a.m.
