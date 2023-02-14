Local students speak at Rotary

Pictured are the three participants in the Defiance Area Rotary Club student public speaking contest held Monday afternoon at VFW Post 3360. From left are: Autumn Osborne (second place), Shea McMaster (first place), Ethan Ingle (third place) and Rotary Club President Sean O’Donnell.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

The Rotary Club of Defiance held the Four Pillars Speech Contest for high school student public speaking during its regular Monday luncheon at VFW Post 3360.


