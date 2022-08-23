HICKSVILLE — Spectators packed into the grandstand at the Defiance County Fairgrounds here Sunday evening — which was free that night — to watch the rodeo.
Events got started late due to weather-related issues and needing to drag the field because of the wet soil conditions.
The evening started with Hicksville’s own Allie Nelson, 16 — who won first in showmanship for goats at the fair — singing the national anthem while a rider carried the American flag around the arena.
The first event of the evening was bull riding, with the double-header iron-man bull riding competition. The aim was for the riders to stay on a bull’s back for eight seconds. There were two rounds of bull riding, a qualifying and a money round. Those with the best scores after the first round moved to the second half of the competition that took place after the barrel racing.
Staying on the back of a bull for eight seconds proved to be a difficult task for all riders and many were shaken to the ground. One rider got caught in his gear and was trampled — showing just how dangerous the sport can be — and was sent to be checked out by the medical team. A second rider was kicked in the back by a bull after being shaken off by the animal. Fortunately, the rider was wearing a protective vest, but did not continue in the competition afterward.
Many of the bull riders chose to wear protective gear such as helmets and/or protective vests meant to help reduce the risk of serious injury.
The second half of the competition came after women’s barrel racing with a 17-year-old winner who was last year’s Great Lakes Bull Riding champion. The bull riding competition was cut short after the winner’s qualifying scores as there had been injuries to other riders and the rodeo decided not to continue.
Women’s barrel racing came after the first half of the bull riding competition with a large lineup of skilled riders taking the field.
In the small arena the riders maneuvered their horses around barrels with tight turns at three locations before booking it back out of the arena with each rider looking for the fastest time score. Most scores where in the 15-second range.
Barrel racing is about speed and accuracy of completing the course. Several riders knocked barrels over which caused a time penalty to be added to their overall score. The competition winner was a girl with the fastest qualifying time.
As a spectator you could tell that for many of the bulls this was not their first rodeo. Often after throwing a rider the bull would turn immediately to the gate that let it back into the holding pen. There were, however, two bulls that chose instead to run around the small arena.
These two bulls were said to dislike rodeo clowns who during the competition handled the large animals. To get the bulls back into the pen a friend bovine was let out into the arena. The bulls then calmed down and followed their friend back into the holding pen.
