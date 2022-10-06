ProMedica turns 20

Pictured here are Jeanne Bond (left), the unit coordinator in the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital surgery department with 32 years experience and Deb Good, a registered nurse in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), with 47 years at ProMedica. They participated in the 20th year celebration cookout held for ProMedica staff Wednesday.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

A cookout luncheon was held Wednesday for the ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital staff to celebrate 20 years of the Defiance location at 1200 Ralston Ave. having been open.

