An ambulance that will be delivered to Ukraine for use at a children’s hospital in the capital Kyiv there arrived at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital in Defiance Monday for staff to sign.
During interview Monday, Andrea Donahue, the associate vice president of ProMedica Air and Mobile, said the firm was contacted by Chris Manson, vice president for government relations for OSF HealthCare which works with a nonprofit organization called the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America (UMANA).
UMANA asked for an ambulance which Donahue said will be taken out of service and shipped by the UMANA to the Ukrainian capital. Because of the larger size and diesel engine, the ambulance can carry more patients at once than smaller ambulances, Donahue noted.
The ambulance will be shipped with $25,000 worth of medical supplies — specifically those for treating trauma — and other medical supplies for penetrating wounds. A stretcher also was requested and so a bariatric stretcher, which can carry larger patients, also has been included.
The process to get this ambulance started five weeks ago and has taken this long because of the size of the ambulance and of the large diesel engine which is heavier than smaller ambulances, Donahue explained.
A special aircraft is needed in order to send the ambulance overseas, and ProMedica has been waiting for a specific aircraft that can carry it to come into Chicago. By the end of this week the ambulance will be in Chicago, and if the aircraft is unable to transport the ambulance then it will go by ship.
After making it overseas the ambulance will first stop in Poland before being handed over to Ukrainians.
The ambulance is a 2010 model, according to Donahue, and would normally be in service for about three more years before being taken out.
The ambulance stopped at ProMedica’s Defiance location on Ralston Avenue Monday, and staff signed the sides of ambulance with messages and notes for the Ukrainians.
When asked about what kind of result ProMedica was hoping for by donating the ambulance, Donahue said “... right now obviously there is help that’s needed in Ukraine ... we’re just hoping to give a hand were a hand is needed at this time ... .”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.