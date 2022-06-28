With the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade protests across the nation were planned Monday, and Defiance was the scene of one of them.
Some 62 persons demonstrated in front of the Defiance County Courthouse at 10 a.m.
This reporter spoke with the protest organizer Lyndi Bickford — a Defiance woman — who said she had “never protested before. I just think it’s important to show up because it’s going to effect people in our town ... . You know I care about my neighbors and I don’t want anybody to die. Because you know this is serious and I do believe that other rights (will be ended) next ... .”
Pastor James Brehler who attended the protest said he was there, “because I am pro-family, pro-children, pro-choice, and I think women should have the opportunity to make choices about what is going on in their bodies and an embryo is not a living person, and is not sustainable outside of a woman’s body so she has every right to make a decision about what’s going on with her body.”
“There are many situations in which abortion is necessary for a woman’s life, ectopic pregnancy is an example, were an embryo enplanes in the fallopian tubes rather then the uterus and a woman can hemorrhage to death in that case.”
Brehler also noted that many states are completely outlawing abortion, even to save a woman’s life.
“I am definitely pro-choice,” said Tay Bullock. “... (because of health concerns) this definitely affects me and my reproductive health. We just believe that women have the right to choose if they want to have a pregnancy or not.”
Mike Porter of Paulding also voiced concerns about the 14th Amendment, and the constitutional right to privacy being weakened.
“Although this does not affect me personally (when speaking about the abortion issue), the fact that the Republican Supreme Court reversed a law concerning the 14th Amendment does. If they reverse Loving vs. Virginia (the right to interracial marriage) ... it does affect me. My wife and I have been married for going on 27 years,” continued Porter.
“And if they reverse that law, what’s that going to do to us? The right to privacy is none of their damn business. And I’m not saying that from the Democratic Party, I’m not saying that from the U.A.W. I’m saying that as a private individual with my own rights that were guaranteed under the Constitution.”
Although Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that cases such as Griswold v. Connecticut, which established the right to use contraceptives; Lawrence v. Texas, which established the right for consenting adults to engage in same-sex intimacy; and Obergefell v. Hodges, which is the right for same-sex couples to get married, should all be overturned he made no call for Loving v. Virginia to be added to that list.
During the gathering at the courthouse protesters chanted slogans such as, “my body, my choice,” “we won’t go back,” and “abortion is healthcare.” Signs read such things as “choice is American,” “you can only ban safe abortions,” “vote your life depends on it,” and “bands off our body,” with many showing the now ubiquitous coat hanger.
Out of those passing the demonstration only four cars gave thumbs down, flipped off, or shouted at protesters, while more then 130 cars honked, waved or shouted in support of the protesters in the time that this reporter was present.
“The biggest thing is I want people to register to vote, and actually vote for what they believe in,” said Bickford. “Regardless of what they believe in, everybody should have a voice in the government. Especially people my age, mostly older people are the ones in the government, but we’re adults too and we can take control, we should have a say.”
The overturning of Roe v. Wade ends the federal right to an abortion and leaves the matter in the states’ hands to establish their own laws. Ohio’s six week abortion ban has now gone into effect with the Roe v. Wade ruling and other protests are being planned for later in the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.