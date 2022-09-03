PAYNE — This town will commemorate its 150th anniversary next weekend.
A full list of events is scheduled on Sept. 10-11 to observe the founding of the town in 1872. A proclamation from Mayor Austin Scheiner’s office outlines the village’s history.
“In the summer of 1872, two local entrepreneurs, Peter Lehman and Joseph Mallott platted a Village, called Mallottville, on the present site of Payne ... . Just 11 years after Mallottvile was platted, on June 5, 1883,” the proclamation continued, a petition renaming the village to Payne was approved.
The schedule for next weekend’s events are:
Sept. 10
• 8:30 a.m., Lions Club donuts at the American Legion.
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., market bazaar at Puckerbrush.
• 9 a.m., poker run registration at the Legion.
• 9:30 a.m, poker run begins at the Legion.
• 11 a.m.-3 p.m., cruise-in downtown.
• noon, euchre tournament at the Legion.
• 3 p.m., parade line up at the school.
• 3:30 p.m., parade begins at the school/park.
• 4 p.m. Scheumann petting farm and bounce house at the Legion.
• 4:15 p.m. Willy & the Jets begins playing.
• 4:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus brats at Legion.
• 5 p.m., blessing, awards and speeches and Puckerbrush dinner.
• 8 p.m., Band on the Run begins playing at the Legion.
• 9:30 p.m. fireworks at Payne Park.
• midnight, music ends.
Sept. 11
• 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., breakfast and lunch (free-will donation) at St. Jacob’s Church.
• 10:30 a.m., church service at the Legion under the tent.
Time capsule update
Documents provided to The Crescent-News by Chad Benschneider detailed the discussion about the time capsule buried in 1972 during the village’s 100th anniversary.
“The planning committee had been discussing different rumors of the 1972 Centennial time capsule that was supposed to be unveiled at the 150th celebration. Several of the local government leaders have stated it was already dug up ...,” stated documents.
However, no one on the committee can remember when or if that actually happened and if it were dug up or what happened to the contents of the 1872 time capsule. Benschneider’s documents noted that “Jim Hooker was positive that the time capsule was buried directly under the limestone tombstone that is located just to the West of the flagpole at the Payne Park ... .”
It was stated by Hooker that the committee needed to be sure that the time capsule was not still buried. A few weeks ago Hooker and Benschneider went to Payne Park and “dug around the large tombstone and rolled it out of the ground. They dug over four feet under the stone and used a tile probe around the tombstone, but nothing was found ... .”
When asked about the 1972 time capsule that was buried at the 100th anniversary in the Payne Community Park, Mayor Scheiner stated that he’d understood that the time capsule from the 100th may have been opened at the 125th anniversary.
Scheiner also noted that there are currently efforts underway to collect items for a new time capsule with current plans to bury it at the Payne Community Park to be opened at the 200th village anniversary. Any local business or resident with small Payne-related items or photos for the capsule are asked to contact the committee at the 150th celebration on Sept. 10.
As for what happened to the 1872 time capsule that is still being sought, “... anyone with any photos or memory of exactly what was inside the 72 time capsule or when and who may have removed it” are encouraged to reach out to Chad Benschneider by phone or text at 419-769-4708. They also may comment on the Facebook page “Early Memories of Payne.”
