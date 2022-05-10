PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society here held a “Spring Tea and Hat Show” fundraiser Saturday with proceeds from ticket sales going to the maintenance of the John Paulding Museum.
The fundraiser featured 14 tables each decorated with an individual theme and hosted by members of the historical society taking place at the John Paulding Historical Society building at 600 Fairgrounds Drive.
Eileen Kochensparger gave the introduction to the event and noted that the idea for a tea and hat show came from Elizabeth Miller, a historical society member. She also noted that originally they had planned for some 80 guests, however, the interest in the tea was so great that they ended up with 14 tables and 116 guests.
Entertainment was provided by Yvonne Lily and Ann Goyings with the main speaker, Shannon Ruschel, giving a brief overview of the history of hats starting in the Renaissance and ending in the 1960s. She gave a special mention to two hats styles in particular.
The first was the ‘cloche’ hat which (has become iconic with its association with the flappers in the 1920s) and is coming back into fashion, according to Ruschel. She also gave special notice to the “pill box” hat made famous by Jackie Kennedy Onassis, commenting on the simplistic and semi-plain aesthetic the hats typically took.
In a booklet provided to guests that featured historical newspaper clippings, Ruschel noted some local Paulding history of hats and millinery with one such newspaper notice reading: “Millinery announcement, Have just received a complete new line of up-to-date Millinery Goods, Trimmed Hats, Hats, Flowers and Ribbons. Am located at my residense in the north end of town where I will be pleased to see you. Everything bought new since the flood. Mrs. Emma Kirkendall.”
The program also noted that the 1913 flood stared raining on March 23 and did not stop until March 26.
Ruschel also made special note of “frippery,” which is any kind of added decoration to a hat such as flowers, lace or ribbons among others. She went on to say that because trimming hats with bird feathers became so popular that birds-of-paradise were almost hunted to extinction for their prized feathers. It became illegal to hunt the birds and alternative feathers were used such as peacock and ostrich, among others.
To model the hats for the show some of the Paulding High School FFA girls also volunteered and wore hats from the museums collection for the show. Jalyn Klopfenstein, Brook Kilgore, Lily Roehrig, Paige Jones and Jamey Hunt paraded by the tables for guests to view the hats up close while enjoying their tea.
Hats featured at the event were largely mid-century, including a display of extremely feathered hats on the piano.
During an interview Kochensparger said they hoped to raise about $1,000 and the tea was the first such event since 2014.
With the old Paulding movie theater coming down, there had been an intention to sell off the items from the theater and give the money to the John Paulding Museum. Kochensparger said Kim Sutton, the president of the John Paulding Historical Society, said the society wanted what it could get of the items from the theater instead of having the items sold off.
“We have (some of) the stadium seats already,”she said, noting that other items they would like to preserve are the marquee, the front advertisement window and the movie reels of film and projectors that are in the theater.
This reporter was seated at table eight which was hosted by Mary Shaffer who decorated her table theme as “vintage by design” with antique tea cups borrowed from the private collection of Thelma Fife. An assortment of individual teabags were offered with hot water as well as finger sandwiches and an assortment of cake balls, cookies and mini eclairs with punch and water to refresh.
Kochensparger said that the historical society holds many fundraisers throughout the year, including a wine and cheese event and an upcoming poker run in June among others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.