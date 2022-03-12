PAULDING — Paulding FFA members, Jalyn Klopfenstein and Brooke Kilgore have been selected as delegates for the Ohio Youth Capital Challenge.
The Ohio Youth Capital Challenge (OYCC) was designed to get students to make necessary changes in their communities by making new public policies and teaching the delegates about legislation. The OYCC is an interactive civil education program that is comprised of four total phases.
The first phase started March 5 in which delegates traveled to Columbus to gather at the Ohio 4-H Center for an all-day workshop. During the workshop, the students met their team for the project and then had time to brainstorm.
To choose their project team members recognized a problem in their community, proposed a public policy to fix it, and then developed a detailed plan on how to get government officials to adopt the proposal. They also heard from several speakers throughout the day including last year’s OYCC winner. The second part of the day members learned more about legislative policy.
Phase two of the challenge begins in April-May, where participants work to make their plans come true with their teams.
In phase three, teams meet back in Columbus on May 21 to present their OYCC plan and report on how successful their plan was. From these presentations, two teams are chosen to move on to the Ohio State Fair to present one last time for a chance to win a scholarship.
